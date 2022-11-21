Kazakh President Tokayev wins re-election with 81.3% of vote

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev walks out of a voting booth before casting his ballot at a polling station during presidential elections in Astana, Kazakhstan, November 20, 2022. Press Service of the President of Kazakhstan/Handout via REUTERS

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second term in Sunday's snap election, winning 81.31% of the vote, the central Asian nation's Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

The 69-year-old former diplomat had been widely expected to extend his rule over the oil-rich nation by seven years and get a strong mandate to continue his increasingly independent foreign policy, as the former Soviet republic navigates the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Voter turnout stood at 69.44%, with five other candidates scoring in the low single digits, data showed. The second most popular option picked by voters was "against everyone", with 5.8% of ballots.

Several fellow central Asian leaders congratulated Tokayev on Monday morning before the preliminary results were announced, as exit polls published earlier showed similar figures.