Explainer: Why a niche fuel market reform triggered major Kazakh protests

Explainer

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 03:26 pm

Related News

Explainer: Why a niche fuel market reform triggered major Kazakh protests

Previous subsidies had created a situation when Kazakhstan, a major oil producer, regularly faced shortages of butane and propane

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 03:26 pm
An armoured personnel carrier is seen near the mayor&#039;s office during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. Photo :Reuters
An armoured personnel carrier is seen near the mayor's office during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Kazakhstan's slow-burning government reform of a niche market for car fuels brutally backfired this week, triggering the biggest public protests in years as demonstrators accused authorities of stealing from the poor.

Kazakhstan declared emergencies in the capital and elsewhere on Wednesday after demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings.

The protests were sparked by a fuel market reform first broached in 2015 that came into effect at the start of the month that sought to remove state price caps for butane and propane - often referred to as 'road fuels for the poor' due to their low cost - while making sure the local market was well supplied.

Previous subsidies had created a situation when Kazakhstan, a major oil producer, regularly faced shortages of butane and propane. Producers - including ventures of U.S. companies Chevron and Exxon - preferred to export to get a better price.

When prices were fully liberalised on Jan. 1 the government expectations were that supplies to the domestic market would rise and help address the chronic shortages.

But the measure backfired, as prices nearly doubled overnight to 120 tenge ($0.30) per litre.

Regions such as oil-rich Mangistau, where protests started, rely on butane and propane for refuelling as many as 90% of vehicles.

Alternative motor fuels such as gasoline and diesel are more costly at 180-240 tenge ($0.40-0.55) per litre.

Popular anger was already running high because of rising inflation which was closing in on 9% year-on-year - the highest in more than five years - leading the central bank to raise interest rates to 9.75%.

The resource-rich country of 19 million is estimated to have a million people living below the poverty line while also counting several dollar billionaires on the Forbes list.

The protests have yet to have an impact on Kazakhstan's oil production. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered his acting Cabinet to reverse the fuel price rise.

World+Biz

Kazakhstan / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

4h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

5h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

5h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

6h | Videos
Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

19h | Videos
Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

19h | Videos
Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka