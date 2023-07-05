This airline will rent out clothes so you can travel baggage-free

World+Biz

Bloomberg News
05 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 05:55 pm

Related News

This airline will rent out clothes so you can travel baggage-free

Bloomberg News
05 July, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Samples of rental clothing. Source: Japan Airlines Co via Bloomberg
Samples of rental clothing. Source: Japan Airlines Co via Bloomberg

Highlights:

  • Island nation gearing up for influx during travel season
  • Airline emphasising environmental benefits, convenience

Tourists and business travellers to Japan will soon be able to show up with little more than the clothes they're wearing, thanks to an initiative by Japan Airlines Co and Sumitomo Corp to offer rental clothing during visits to the island nation.

Describing the initiative as a bid to promote sustainable tourism while offering convenience, the airline said visitors will be able to select apparel based on size and seasonal needs via a website prior to boarding a Japan Airlines-operated flight. The service will run on a trial basis through August 2024.

Japanese airlines, hotels and restaurants are gearing up to receive more travellers now that entry restrictions have been fully lifted and the summer holiday season is beginning. The number of visitors to the country reached 1.9 million in May, almost 70% of pre-pandemic levels compared with the same month in 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

‘Any Wear, Anywhere’ website. Source: Japan Airlines Co via Bloomberg
‘Any Wear, Anywhere’ website. Source: Japan Airlines Co via Bloomberg

One set of clothing will cost ¥4,000 to ¥7,000 ($28-$49), and people will be able to rent up to eight outfits for as long as two weeks, in three sizes – small, medium and large. Chosen styles – smart, smart casual and mixed – will be delivered to a traveller's designated hotel.

The rentable apparel will be sourced from clothing product overstock, helping to minimise waste. Japan Airlines will calculate the reduction in carbon emissions based on saved aircraft weight, and inform customers. 

Trading house Sumitomo developed the online reservation system, as well as the procurement, laundry and delivery of clothes.

Top News

Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) / Clothes / rent

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

6h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

29m | TBS Career
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

22h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

9h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake