Dhaka landlord doesn't take rent as kind gesture during Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 03:30 pm

Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

A landlord in Dhaka refused to take rent from tenants for the month of April as a gesture of kindness during the time of Eid-ul-Fitr. 

One of the tenants posted the landlord's notice on social media that reads, "In light of the sudden increase in the prices of essential goods, and to alleviate the additional expenses associated with the upcoming Eid celebrations and make your Eid festivities more enjoyable, we have decided not to charge the basic rent for the month of April 2024.

"This decision has been made to reduce financial pressure and enhance your Eid joy," added the notice. 

Tenant Alimur Rahman Shufal later posted a picture of the notice and wrote that he never received such a gift in his short time living in Dhaka. 

Screenshot: Facebook
Screenshot: Facebook

"Along with wealth, having a beautiful soul is also important to be a good person. May Allah grant him a good life and a good reward in this world and the hereafter," added Alimur.

His post swiftly spread across social media platforms, garnering praise from users who lauded the initiative.

House rent in Bangladesh rose by an average of 5.89 percent in the October-December period of the current fiscal year (FY). 

Although city corporation's set rents, those are not adhered to. 

For instance, the maximum rent for a house next to the main road in the Mirpur 2 area is set at six and a half taka per square foot, actual rents in the area are reported to be much higher. 

The rent for each 1000-square-foot house next to the main road in Mirpur ranges from 20,000 to 22,000 takas, significantly surpassing the corporation's fixed rates.

 

