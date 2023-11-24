Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

Pants have long been a key component in women's wardrobes, and the recent surge in trends surrounding them is impossible to ignore.

For years, dresses held the throne in fashion with some styles achieving cult status. But women's pants? They rarely caused as much excitement until the past few years, now known in fashion circles as 'the years of the pants'.

And in 2023, women's obsession with pants continues.

From wide-legged and puddle styles to a newfound appreciation for cargo, pants are very much in focus in women's fashion. Take a quick scroll through Instagram and Pinterest, you will see the impact they have on women's outfits.

Rafinna Tabassum, a student of Dhaka University and fashion enthusiast, said comfort comes first when it comes to her choice of pants. For example, she doesn't like wearing pants that are too tight around the hips. Since she wears them all day, making sure they are comfortable is her top priority along with how good they look.

Wide-legged pants are rocking the fashion arena now and are one of social media influencers' most admired fashion pieces. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"I think skinny pants became obsolete in the past few years because compared to them, the wide-legged, flared pants are much more comfortable," she told TBS.

Adrita Zaman, an undergraduate student at BRAC University, said, "I wouldn't have considered browsing the pants section in the past, but now it is my first choice. Now I care more about choosing which cargo pants to pair with baggy T-shirts. I also take the trouble of tailoring sometimes, because nothing can beat the comfort of perfectly fit pants."

The Business Standard explores the revival of women's pants that were fashionable in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Mom jeans

Gone are the days of the 1980s and 1990s when mom jeans were mainly worn by older women and considered old-fashioned by younger generations. Nowadays, wearing T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts and other tops, tucked into the mom jeans with a belt, is in vogue. With a high waist and baggy legs, they are comfortable and flattering.

Rafina, for example, loves to wear mom jeans both for her formal office and casual hangout looks. She said, "Whether or not you can pull off mom jeans boils down to how sensibly you can pair it up with the rest of your outfit. When I wear it as my office wear, I usually pair it with a tucked-in formal shirt."

She prefers formal shoes with mom jeans while wearing them for the office. "I always tell myself, if Audrey Hepburn can pair stilettos with jeans, so can I."

Rafina usually folds the same jeans for casual hangouts and pairs them with an oversized shirt or top.

Bell bottoms/Flares

Bell bottoms, also called flared pants, were a huge hit and a significant part of mainstream fashion in the 1970s. Both men and women rocked them in denim, satin, cotton and even polyester, in vibrant colours and playful prints.

In the West, women usually paired them with almost everything, from a tank top to a turtleneck sweater or a blouse, whereas Bangladeshi women wore them with kameez.

Bell bottoms also called flared pants were a huge hit and a significant part of mainstream fashion in 1970s. Photo: Noor-A-Alam.

Since then, bell bottoms have had several comebacks in women's fashion, especially in 2023. They are rocking the fashion arena now and are one of social media influencers' most admired fashion pieces.

Sumaiya Reza, a costume designer, said, "Historically, pants have been the domain of men in Bangladesh, especially in the 1970s. But the comfort and style inspired women to adopt the pants in their wardrobe."

"Bell bottoms are generally high-waisted to balance out your hips and back, while making your legs look longer. I love to pair bell bottoms with a T-shirt or shirt," Sumaiya said. "Anything works wonders for today's women if it makes them feel comfortable. Comfort is the key – it brings confidence."

Sumaiya suggests pairing heels with bell bottoms for a gorgeous look and sneakers for a more laid-back casual look. "Accessorising is really important for me. I put particular focus on finding a perfect belt, usually a slim one, to complete the look."

Sometimes, she even uses small scarves as makeshift belts for her flare pants, especially if she wears them with formal oversized shirts.

Slits

If you are tired of classic pants ideas, consider getting a pair of slit plants. This year, slit pants have become very popular among fashionistas and celebrities.

"The best thing about slits is that you can create any outfit with them. You just have to choose the right pants," said Adrita Zaman. She suggested choosing skinny or crop slits for a casual or relaxed look and wide-legged or straight high-waisted slit pants for elegant and chic looks.

This year, slit pants have become very popular among fashionistas and celebrities. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Rafina prefers wearing a sweatshirt and combining it with front-slit straight pants and black flat leather shoes for casual outfit ideas. Pairing a button-down shirt with crop pants and black leather flat sandals can create another laid-back casual look.

"If I want to look eye-catching and trendy, I usually combine a beige oversized sweater with beige loose pants and brown suede low-heeled mules," she shared.

Ankle boots, classic leather pumps or heels can lengthen your legs visually and create a formal chic look with slit pants. Sneakers and sandals, on the other hand, are for creating a more casual look.

The fashion rule is the same for slits as for every other high-waisted, wide-legged pants – how you assort your accessories will determine how well you can pull off the slits.

Cargo

Cargo pants for women may not scream chic but celebrities and TikTok influencers proved how glamorous those utilitarian pants can be in recent years.

The popularity of cargo pants among women, especially the Gen Z, shows how these iconic street-style pants can be worn in many ways. From elevating a plain cropped top to partnering with statement jackets, baggy shirts and T-shirts, cargo pants can bring comfort and confidence for you.

From wide-legged and puddle styles to a newfound appreciation for cargo, pants are very much in focus in women’s fashion. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Cargo pants grew in popularity in the grunge outfit era of the late 1990s. Then, they gained popularity in the very early aughts. The appeal lies in how these pants are traditionally workwear-inspired but can have a feminine approach.

Women's pants are notorious for having small and useless pockets. But cargo pants offer the comfort and joy of having multiple pockets, which, according to Prioty Mahjabin, a fashion enthusiast, is very important.

She said, "Every girl loves a pair of pants with functional pockets. If I'm going to a concert, carrying a purse or a backpack can be really inconvenient. Wearing pants with functional pockets becomes important in times like that."

Adrita Zaman said cargo pants are trending now because they have a distinct silhouette and are more culturally hybrid. "Another reason why they are so popular among the younger generation is that they are a bit gender-neutral. Plus, nothing beats the comfort of throwing on a baggy pair of cargo pants and going out."

She also said, "One of the best things about cargo pants is that, like any kind of crop top, shirt, T-shirt or blouse, you can pull off a cool look by throwing in a pair of boots, sneakers or sandals in the mix."