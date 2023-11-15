38 killed in bus mishap in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi extends condolences

The wrecked bus after an accident on a remote mountain road in the Doda area, about 200 kilometres southeast of the Srinagar on November 15, 2023. Photo AFP

As many as 38 passengers were killed after a bus carrying them plunged around 200 meters down a steep slope near the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident occurred when the bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and plunged down the steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area.

The bus was ferrying 55 passengers.

The local authorities, including the police and rescue teams, rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and assess the extent of the tragedy. Preliminary reports from the Police Control Room in Doda suggest that the death toll could be as high as 20 or even more.

"A passenger bus, on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu, veered off the roads and fell down 200 meters on another road near Trungal in the Assar area of Doda district. Ten passengers are dead and the toll is likely to go up," said a police officer at police control room Doda.

"The injured have been shifted to nearby health facilities for immediate treatment," the officials further said.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, who personally supervised the rescue operations, later informed that 38 people died in the incident.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons," said LG Sinha.