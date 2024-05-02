63% of classified loans concentrated in 10 banks

Videos

02 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 09:00 am

63% of classified loans concentrated in 10 banks

02 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 09:00 am

A staggering 63.28% of classified loans among the 61 banks operating in the country are concentrated within just 10 banks, according to a report published by Bangladesh Bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Today

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Manchester United prepared to sell most players this summer

Manchester United prepared to sell most players this summer

10h | Videos
American citizen Bentley killed fighting for Russia

American citizen Bentley killed fighting for Russia

11h | Videos
Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

16h | Videos
Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

18h | Videos