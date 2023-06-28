Pledges, policies, and prospects to protect the planet

We need to take pledges to reduce plastic pollution through reuse, recycling, reorientation and diversification. Photo: TBS

This year World Environment Day was observed with the theme "Beat the Plastic Pollution." Various countries made pledges to control pollution, particularly the hazardous microplastics commonly found in health and cosmetic products. We unknowingly consume products that can damage human cells, cause allergic reactions and cause other injuries.

The government announced the finalisation of the Extended Producer Responsibilities (EPR) policy. In the 2023–24 budget, policies such as environment-friendly industrialisation in 100 economic zones, Sustainable Public Procurement (SPP), Environmental Conservation Rules (2023), Control of Air Pollution Rules (2022), revised Energy Efficiency and Conservation Rules (2023) – and more were announced.

The budget also allocated funds for the development of playgrounds in government primary schools, including environmental conservation and climate change in textbooks, and a 21% increase in the allocation for the Ministry of Environment. These are all positive signs.

The private sector may also have made pledges, as many private industries are involved in the domestic market and exports. Plastic, a comfortable and lightweight material, is widely used as a substitute for wood, paper, aluminium and other more expensive materials. However, due to the current situation, we need to take pledges to reduce plastic pollution through reuse, recycling, reorientation and diversification.

Robert Walters, a leading recruitment agency in Singapore, announced six pledges to beat plastic pollution on World Environment Day. These pledges include refusing plastic straws and bags, reducing the use of plastic packaging, using personal mugs and non-disposable tableware, and more. These are simple pledges, and a change in mindset can bring about a significant transformation.

Other countries have also made pledges. Côte d'Ivoire issued a decree in 2013 to ban plastic bag production, import, marketing, possession and use. They have supported businesses in transitioning to reusable and biodegradable packaging. Bangladesh was the first country to introduce a ban on polythene bags in 2002, but it was not fully effective. Alongside the banning of single-use plastics, alternative options must also be provided; otherwise, it will be challenging to implement the ban.

Plastic pollution's social and economic costs range between $300 and $600 billion annually. According to a recent United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEP) report, plastic pollution could be reduced by 80% by 2040 if countries and companies make significant policy and market shifts using existing technologies.

In February 2022, a historic resolution (5/14) was adopted at the fifth session of the UNEP (UNEA-5.2) to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment. The aim is to complete the negotiations by the end of 2024. Bangladesh must start working in that respect, considering the Rio Declaration and national circumstances and capabilities. This may involve implementing both binding and voluntary approaches.

To address the national problem of reducing plastic pollution, the Kyrgyz Republic recently inaugurated its first waste collection facility. Panama is committed to reducing plastic waste in offices and communities.

In Greece, efforts are being made to recover marine plastic with nets instead of littering. The Kenya Plastics Pact has released new industry guidelines on recyclability for plastic packaging. In New York, an art project made entirely of plastic waste will be launched at the World Trade Centre. In India, celebrities and musicians have collaborated on a music video to encourage people to take action against plastic pollution.

Around the world, airports, transport networks and billboards in prominent locations have broadcast World Environment Day messages, raising awareness among millions of passengers and citizens about the importance of curbing plastic pollution.

The situation in Bangladesh is no different, and pledges need to be announced.

The plastics sector in Bangladesh contributes about 1% of GDP and 1.5% of total exports. The domestic market is approximately USD 1 billion, with nearly 1 million metric tonnes of plastic raw materials imported. Around 5,000 companies, of which 98% are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The sector employs around two million workers, with 30% being women.

Plastic use is 10 kg per capita, while in Dhaka, it is 22.5 kg. The amounts are much higher in the United States (94 kg), Europe (65 kg), Japan (66 kg) and China (68 kg). However, Bangladesh ranks 10th among the 20 most polluted countries in the world.

Approximately 19% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions come from plastic pollution. Globally, 430 million metric tonnes of plastic are produced yearly, with plastic production in Asia projected to triple by 2060 if business continues as usual. Two-thirds of the plastics produced are short-lived and categorised as single-use plastics.

Bangladesh was the first country to ban polythene bags, yet markets are still filled with plastic bags. India announced in 2017 its plan to eliminate all single-use plastics by 2022, and France announced a ban on single-use plastics in 2016. Canada has declared plastic a toxic substance and is working to ban single-use plastics.

A plastic waste management policy, including an EPR Policy, is being finalised. However, implementing EPR poses challenges, as about 97% of plastic producers are non-branded and poorly regulated. Local plastic and polythene manufacturers often fall under the CMSME category and may not comply even if an EPR is introduced.

Increased awareness is necessary to incentivise participation in EPR, and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) could offer fiscal incentives such as reduced tax and VAT for producers who register in the EPR programme.

BUILD has proposed developing standards for sustainable and recyclable plastic and packaging, recycling guidelines and target indicators to measure and improve recovery rates, recycling rates, and participation in the EPR scheme.

By July 2023, BSTI will have a finalised symbol to denote the recyclable nature of plastic materials. Some companies have already started using this symbol. BSTI has set standards not only for food-related plastics but also for plastic toys. They have also established biodegradable plastic standards, taking reference from European standards. The private sector should implement these measures to make its investments environmentally friendly.

BUILD has proposed market-based solutions instead of outright bans to reduce single-use plastics by 2030. The concerned ministry is willing to support the private sector in finding alternative plastic solutions, including providing soft loans, differential treatment and tax benefits. Plastic producers advocate for item-wise bans on single-use plastics instead of a complete ban since not all single-use plastics are banned internationally. More public-private dialogue is needed to find balanced solutions.

Plastic products like PET bottles should have engraving or embossing to trace whether they are made from virgin or recycled plastic. The regulations should specify the percentage of virgin and recycled plastic in plastic products. BSTI has approved a standard for recycled plastic titled "Plastic Guidelines for the Recovery and Recycling of Plastic Waste." If finalised, PET bottles and other plastic products must bear a recycling symbol through engraving or embossing.

Segregation is crucial for plastic waste management. However, there is a conflict with waste-to-energy plants. The plastic roadmap needs clear clarification on whether to prioritise segregation or waste-to-energy. The concerned ministry favours segregation at the source, but negotiation with city corporations is necessary to resolve the issue.

Alternative bags like Sonali bags currently in the pilot phase should be mainstreamed. Other alternatives, such as bags made from cassava, have been successful in other countries. These bags could initially be made mandatory in superstores and supermarkets.

Tax and VAT impositions discourage the use of waste materials. A tax holiday for the Plastic Recycling Industry was implemented in 2019 (Finance Act 2019, p. 15). Plastic scrap or scrap collection falls under a uniform VAT rate of 15%.

Plastic waste and scrap collection should be included in the First Schedule of VAT to attract private sector investment to exempt it from VAT. Bangladesh's pledges need to be clear and time-bound for implementation like other countries.

By the next World Environment Day, Bangladesh should aim to be a model for reducing plastic pollution and greening the industrial sector.

