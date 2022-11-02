The need to reform UNSC and where Bangladesh stands on it

Members of the Security Council sit during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York. The council so far has failed to come up with an effective solution to the humanitarian crisis of the Rohingya community. Photo: Reuters

The United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) failure to stop Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Israel's occupation of Palestine, or Myanmar's repression of the Rohingya, have once again raised the question of how to make the Council more representative, inclusive, and transparent.

The Security Council consists of five permanent and ten non-permanent members from among the 193 member countries of the United Nations. The winners of WW2—the US, UK, Russia, China, and France—were granted veto power in the UN Security Council. A UN bill or resolution is void if any of these five nations exercises its veto power.

The primary duty of the council is to safeguard global peace and security. But it is really sad that because of the use of the 'veto' (the power to object), world peace and security are now imprisoned in the cage of interests. Any resolution criticising Israel's misdeeds will be blocked by the United States. On the other hand, China is applying its veto power to protect Myanmar from facing consequences.

Despite the fact that 10 non-permanent members are chosen every two years, the decisions of the permanent members are regarded as final. In such a situation, many countries are discussing the need to restructure the UN, particularly through the expansion of the Security Council.

The Council so far has failed to come up with an effective solution to the humanitarian crisis of the Rohingya community, despite widespread global support. China and Russia, two UN permanent members, support Myanmar on this issue for political and economic interests. As of yet, no legal action has yet been taken against Myanmar for the genocide of the Rohingya. The Council's unwillingness to act has emboldened the Myanmar military to commit crimes against humanity and genocide.

Again, in spite of Israel's aggression in the Palestinian territories and the continuous violation of human rights in the past years, the Council continues to be unable to unanimously agree to take effective action. This strong Council of the United Nations was powerless to stop the spread of nuclear weapons as well.

Article 39 of the UN Charter expressly forbids aggressive war. However, the US invaded Iraq in 2003 without the UN's approval and ousted Saddam regime, which was a violation of the UN Charter. Additionally, the US and UK launched airstrikes in Libya in 2011 under the pretext of "interference in the protection of human rights." Gaddafi was overthrown in the attack, and Libya is now essentially a failed state. These instances only support the claim that a country's violation of UN policy increases with its power.

Such criticism also extends to the UN General Assembly. The assembly is regularly passing hundreds of proposals. However, there is no mechanism in place to put these proposals into action. There is no system in place to gauge how well a nation is carrying out the UN's agenda.

The continent of Europe only makes up 6.6% of the world's total land area. Nevertheless, they are represented by 60% of the Security Council (three countries are permanent members). Twenty percent and 12 percent of the world's land respectively are in Africa and South America, yet neither continent has a 'permanent member' country. The Asian continent has a representation of under 20% despite having more than 60% of the world's population (one country is a permanent member).

Despite the fact that geographic and regional participation is crucial in many UN forums, it is missing in the crucial permanent members of the Security Council.

Taking into account the region's position, the population of the continent, and the current economic situation, making some nations from Asia, Africa, and the South American continent permanent members of the Security Council is now being demanded. However, since two-thirds of the General Assembly and all Security Council members would need to agree to reform, it would be challenging.

Japan, one of the largest contributors to the UN, the third-largest economic power in the world, and the biggest donor of aid to developing countries, should be made a permanent member of the UNSC. In addition, countries like South Africa and Nigeria in the African continent, as well as Brazil in South America and India in Asia, should be considered as being eligible to become permanent members of the Council.

There is a suggestion to increase the UNSC membership to 26. It has also been suggested that the number of permanent member states be raised to 11. Some favour an expansion of the Security Council with veto powers. Others want expansion without veto power. Another group of member states feel that the veto power should be completely eliminated.

Bangladesh needs to analyse its position

On 17 September 1974, Bangladesh became the 136th member of the United Nations. The country advocates world peace and actively participates in all of the UN's economic and social initiatives. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly that other institutional structures, including the United Nations, needed to undergo practical and essential reforms. Bangladesh, however, has yet not expressed a position on Security Council reform.

In this case, Bangladesh must consider the fact that a resolution to the Rohingya crisis has repeatedly stumbled due to the veto of the superpowers. The General Assembly has approved a number of proposals on the Rohingya issue, but nothing has been put into practice. Despite calls for the appointment of a special envoy on the Rohingya issue, nothing has come of it. The proposal to secure the lives and livelihoods of the Rohingyas in the Rakhine State has been passed, but it hasn't been put into action. Bangladesh must therefore determine how UN reform could lead to a mechanism to execute the General Assembly's resolutions.

Seven and a half decades after the establishment of the United Nations, reforming the Security Council would be a sensible and necessary move to balance geopolitics in the modern era. How will the UN talk about democracy and equal rights in every country, if there is no representation of global public opinion or equal rights in the largest organisation in the world?

The 'UN Charter' and Security Council need to be reformatted immediately in order to ensure that global peace and security are not compromised in any way, and that no state is denied justice or forced to accept an unjust decision.

TBS Sketch

The author is a researcher and security affairs analyst

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.