How US used its veto power at UN to support Israel

A general view during a meeting of the Security Council on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., October 24, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The United Nations Security Council failed to adopt a resolution on the ongoing situation in Gaza after two competing draft resolutions were rejected by member states on Wednesday (26 October).

Russia and China vetoed a US-drafted resolution that called for "humanitarian pauses" and Israel's right to defend itself. A second draft resolution sponsored by Russia, which called for a humanitarian ceasefire, failed to garner enough votes to pass. The US was expected to veto the resolution had it garnered enough votes to put it on the path to approval, reports Al Jazeera.

The Qatar-based news channel has published an article on its website on Thursday (26 October) explaining how the US has also used its veto power at UNSC to block any resolutions that might be critical of Israel or call for Palestinian statehood.

A history of US vetoes protecting Israel

The US response to the UNSC resolutions amid this conflict is in line with its historical use of its veto power to block any resolutions that might be critical of Israel or call for Palestinian statehood.

Since 1945, a total of 36 UNSC draft resolutions related to Israel-Palestine have been vetoed by one of the five permanent members – the US, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France. Out of these, 34 were vetoed by the US and two by Russia and China.

The majority of these resolutions were drafted to provide a framework for peace in the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict, including asking Israel to adhere to international laws, calling for self-determination for Palestinian statehood, or condemning Israel for the displacement of Palestinians or settlement building in occupied Palestinian territories.

The US has vetoed resolutions on Israel a total of 46 times, including over Israel's invasion of southern Lebanon as well as Israel's annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights, which remains under Israeli occupation. Washington formally recognised Israeli sovereignty in 2019 over the Golan Heights, reversing decades of US policy.

The 1972 draft resolution – the only time the US did not veto – was brief and generic, calling upon all sides to "cease immediately all military operations and to exercise the greatest restraint in the interest of international peace and security".

Key resolutions blocked by the US