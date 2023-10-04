The impact of AI on future warfare

A soldier with the 58th Independent Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army catches a drone while testing it to be used nearby. The photo was taken near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on November 25, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

"The tragedy of war is that it uses man's best to do man's worst." — Henry Fosdick

Historically, war has played a significant role in driving technological advancements. The need for a competitive edge in conflicts has often encouraged innovation, leading to the development of new and more powerful tools.

In recent times, the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a focal point for military applications, showcasing how war can accelerate technological progress. However, it is also crucial to recognise that the influence of war on technology is not always benevolent. Technologies initially created to serve humanity have often been transformed into destructive tools.

For example, the development of nuclear technology promised boundless potential for clean and efficient energy production, offering a beacon of hope for global progress. However, with the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, nuclear energy's dual nature was starkly revealed.

This transformation demonstrates how scientific advances can be used for beneficial and harmful ends. It also highlights the moral requirement to responsibly control and utilise such advancements for the good of humanity.

War has always been an inspiration behind inventions and the advancement of technologies throughout human history. Notable examples include the World Wars. Tanks, chemical warfare and aircraft were invented during World War I, whereas accelerated innovation in radar, the Enigma machine and the atomic bomb were invented during World War II.

The prolonged Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union spurred advancements in space technology, computing and telecommunications, giving rise to the space race and the aforementioned development of nuclear arsenals. Even the internet, invented as ARPANET by the U.S. Department of Defense for resilient communication in nuclear war scenarios, has since reshaped the world by connecting people and information.

In recent times, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a revolutionary force, particularly in warfare. We can think of AI as a super-smart assistant who can quickly process vast amounts of information, make quick decisions and learn from its experiences.

This incredible capability has made AI an invaluable asset for the military. It has transformed warfare in several ways.

First, we have autonomous machines like drones and unmanned vehicles that can operate independently, reducing the risks for soldiers in dangerous combat zones. Second, AI plays a pivotal role in cybersecurity, acting as a digital guardian that detects and neutralises cyber threats in real-time, safeguarding critical systems and information.

Additionally, AI's knack for analysing massive datasets helps gather intelligence and predict future enemy actions, enhancing strategic planning. Lastly, it contributes to soldier training by creating immersive and realistic simulations akin to cutting-edge video games to ensure troops are well-prepared for diverse battlefield scenarios.

AI, in essence, stands as a technological superhero, bolstering the soldiers' safety and fortifying national security. While war does push AI technology ahead, it also raises serious ethical and even life-or-death questions.

Technology that is meant to help people can quickly turn into something that harms them when it is used in warfare. Take autonomous weapons, for instance. These machines can make critical decisions independently, raising concerns about who would be responsible if something goes wrong. This has led to worldwide debates about fairness, unexpected consequences and the fear that AI might be used carelessly.

Moreover, in the competitive world of war, countries are racing to develop the most advanced AI, diverting resources from projects promoting peace and sometimes even causing conflicts. If AI systems are not designed and watched closely, they can produce unfair results because of biases in their programming, leading to discrimination and unfair decisions.

But perhaps the biggest worry is that letting AI run wild in the military could lead to a disaster. Imagine AI controlling nuclear weapons – if something goes wrong or there is a misunderstanding, it could have catastrophic consequences. Therefore, even though AI has great potential, we must use it wisely and ethically, especially in war.

War has historically been a driving force behind technological progress, and AI is no exception. Pursuing military advantage has spurred innovation in AI applications, ranging from autonomous weapons to predictive analytics. However, this dual-edged sword presents significant ethical challenges and risks.

As AI continues to evolve and infuse various aspects of society, governments, organisations and researchers must consider the ethical implications and establish guidelines to ensure the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies in warfare. Balancing the potential for progress with the need for ethical and moral restraint is essential to harness the benefits of AI while minimising its destructive potential.

Shafin Haque Omlan is a Research Associate at Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM)

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard