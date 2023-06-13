Decade of despair: Bangladesh falling behind on disability rights

People with disabilities have largely been either completely absent from development planning or seen only as subjects of charity for a long time. Photo: TBS

On 4 June 2023, Bangladesh witnessed something unprecedented. People with disabilities, tired of being neglected and marginalised, joined forces to demand their rights and demonstrate that their lives matter. The 2023-24 budget failed to recognise and address the realities of the persons with disabilities, leaving them grappling with systemic barriers and persistent exclusion.

The protest on 4 June was a testament to the resilience and strength of the disability rights movement in Bangladesh as individuals from diverse backgrounds, each with unique challenges, came together in solidarity. What is more important, they rallied not only for their rights but also for the future of an inclusive and equal Bangladesh.

While Bangladesh has made significant progress in recognising the importance of disability rights, much more needs to be done to translate rhetoric into action. The demands of these brave individuals echoed far beyond the peaceful chants and slogans, reaching the corridors of power and decision-makers. These people demanded more than just token gestures. They demanded substantive changes – changes that would recognise that their rights and the country's economic progress are intertwined.

People with disabilities have largely been either completely absent from development planning or seen only as subjects of charity for a long time. The irony, however, is that Bangladesh was not only a pioneering country to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) but also an active member during the drafting process of the CRPD, attending and participating in the ad hoc committee meetings.

Soon after the CRPD was introduced, a process was initiated to attune domestic laws with the CRPD. The first law to see the light of day was the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act 2013. Though ten years have passed since the Act's enactment, the fate of people with disabilities in Bangladesh has hardly changed. While the legislation was a significant step towards recognising their rights, the reality is still bleak and disappointing.

After the enactment of the Act, the National Action Plan (NAP) on Disability, spelling out a detailed implementation plan of the Act, was adopted by the Cabinet. While both the Act and NAP are to be implemented by a multitude of ministries and departments of the government, the Ministry of Social Welfare has been identified as the key ministry to coordinate and monitor the implementation.

MoSW claims that the law is being implemented. However, various government and non-government organisations working with persons with disabilities complain that neither the law nor the NAP is being implemented.

The 2013 Act was developed and drafted following the spirit and content of the CRPD and a thorough participatory process involving over 14,000 people from all walks of life. The drafting process was initiated through a three-day workshop at Mujib Nagar, where the journey for the emancipation of Bangladeshi citizens began with the Proclamation of Independence being signed in 1971.

The drafting process took over three years, and the Act was finally passed in the Parliament in 2013. The law defines disability and people with disabilities in the same spirit as the CRPD and identifies twelve different rights for people with disabilities in Bangladesh. The law further defines that discrimination based on disability is a punishable offence.

The Act was meant to serve as a beacon of hope, promising equality, inclusion, and protection for persons with disabilities. It aimed to dismantle barriers and create an enabling environment that would empower individuals with disabilities to participate in society fully. However, the implementation of the Act has been fraught with challenges and limitations, leaving most of its aspirations unfulfilled till today.

Societal attitudes and stereotypes towards disability persist, hindering social inclusion and acceptance of people with disabilities. Discrimination and stigma continue to marginalise them, limiting their opportunities for interaction, community participation, and realising their rights as equal citizens.

Though the finance minister termed Bangladesh's record Tk 7.60 trillion national budget as the budget for the poor and the underprivileged, the reality seems to be the opposite. The monthly allowance for people with disabilities is still Tk 850, which is nothing but a mockery of their deepening vulnerability. When the proposed budget forecasts a 6.5 percent inflation rise, it is neither justifiable nor logical to keep the previous year's amount for people with disabilities.

Such budget allocation indicates that the government of Bangladesh has not been able to come out from a charity-based approach toward people with disabilities, even after ten years since the enactment of the law that was supposed to uphold their rights. Such a charity approach will only perpetuate a cycle of dependency, where people with disabilities are viewed as passive recipients of aid, rather than active participants in society.

To facilitate a substantial shift, the government needs to allocate adequate resources and establish robust mechanisms for effectively implementing, monitoring, and enforcing the provisions of the NAP on disability. This includes building capacity within relevant institutions, including the Ministry of Social Welfare, the principal custodian agency, to implement and monitor disability-related policies and initiatives.

This is an issue that needs multi-sectoral and inter-ministerial coordination. Moreover, sensitising decision-makers and people about disability rights is essential to challenge deep-rooted societal attitudes and stereotypes.

It is time for comprehensive and concerted initiatives that empower persons with disabilities, ensuring their full participation in all aspects of society. These initiatives should focus on providing accessible infrastructure, inclusive education, employment opportunities, tailored healthcare services, and legal frameworks that protect their rights. It is crucial to bridge the gap between policies on paper and their practical implementation.

The national budget holds the key to societal progress and development. Unfortunately, the 2023-2024 budget has allocated a mere 0.49% of its total to the disability sector, and only 2.94% of the social protection budget is allocated to persons with disabilities.

There are no specific and specialised plans in this budget for skills development, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for them. In Bangladesh, we already have a ministry-wise gender or climate change budget. Still, sadly, there is no such disability budget even though disability needs to be addressed by a multitude of ministries due to its cross-cutting nature.

Public transports remain inaccessible to people with disabilities. Still, the budget failed to allocate any money to make them accessible. In the Global Disability Summit in 2022, the government of Bangladesh made eleven commitments to uphold the rights of people with disabilities. But the budget has completely turned a blind eye to those commitments as well. The total number of students with disabilities who receive stipends remains the same as five years ago, though the number of enrolled students with disabilities has increased.

The government of Bangladesh must foster a more inclusive society that benefits everyone. The time for action is now, as the voices on the streets will continue to grow louder until the promises of rights and progress are fulfilled. Let us heed their call and work collectively to build a society where everyone, including people with disabilities, can thrive and contribute to the nation's prosperity.

If the country truly wants to be smart Bangladesh by 2041, transitioning from a charity-based approach to a rights-based approach and recognising the challenges that persist, and addressing them head-on is a must, especially regarding persons with disabilities. Without that, the dream of a Smart Bangladesh will merely lie on paper without tangible improvements experienced by people with disabilities.

Ayon Debnath is a development practitioner who works with the Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind-Sightsavers UK Office as the Campaign Lead.

