VCPEAB announces election board and appeal board for executive council election (2024-2026)

12 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 04:57 pm

VCPEAB announces election board and appeal board for executive council election (2024-2026)

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Bangladesh (VCPEAB) is pleased to announce the formation of the Election Board and Appeal Board for the upcoming Executive Council Election, slated for the term 2024-2026.

The Election Board and Appeal Board have been established to oversee and ensure the fairness, transparency, and integrity of the electoral process, reflecting VCPEAB's commitment to democratic principles and governance.

Zara Jabeen Mahbub, Member of Parliament for the Government Republic of Bangladesh, will chair the Election Board to ensure transparency, fairness, and efficiency in candidate nominations, voter registration, ballot counting and overseeing all facets of the electoral process. Farhana A Rahman, Former Senior Vice President of BASIS and Prof. Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Board Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange, will act as members of the Election Board.

Chaired by Professor Dr. Hafiz Md. Hasan Babu, Chairman of Dhaka Stock Exchange PLC., the Appeal Board provides a forum for addressing any grievances or appeals that may arise during the electoral process. Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Ltd and Anita Ghazi Rahman, Advocate at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Founder & Managing Partner of The Legal Circle, are the members of the appeal board.

VCPEAB invites all eligible members to actively engage in the electoral process, exercising their right to vote and contribute to the selection of the Executive Council members who will guide the association in its mission to promote and facilitate venture capital and private equity investment in Bangladesh.

 

