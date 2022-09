FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter Inc will depose Elon Musk in Delaware on Sept 26-27 and Sept 28 if needed as part of the litigation in the billionaire's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company, according to a Tuesday court filing.