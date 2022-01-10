Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition: Better, yet more affordable 

Smartphones

Ariful Hasan Shuvo
10 January, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 01:55 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition. Photo: Collected
Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition. Photo: Collected

Samsung officially released the much-awaited fan edition, in addition to the brand's flagship S-Series models, on 6 January 2022, in the Smartphone and Tab Expo 2022 taking place at Bangabandhu International Conference Center. 

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE 5G as one of the first gifts of the new year for its fans worldwide. As 'FE' stands for Fan Edition, it is a toned-down version with features that make it different from its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S21, yet at a more affordable price.

What is in it?

Being very handy, Galaxy S21 FE makes a very good first impression. The 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm smartphone weighs 177g, yet feels less for the equal weight distribution. As people in general spend extended periods of time looking at their smartphone screen daily, keeping that in mind Samsung offers a 6.4" dynamic AMOLED 2X infinity-O display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz that is comfortable to the eyes.

The device is power-packed with an Exynos 2100 Octa-Core 2.9Ghz processor and 5nm Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset that seem to be the most impressive feature.

Battery backup is always a big concern in terms of smartphones. The 4,500 mAh battery comes with 50W fast charging. Reportedly, the device takes only about an hour to charge from 0 to 100%. It also comes withIP68 that makes the smartphone dust and water resistant.

The device has a rear-wide, ultra-wide and tele-camera trio of 12MP, 12MP and 8MP respectively along with a front camera of 32MP. The rear-wide and ultra-wide cameras come with zoom lock, a special function to stabilise the image and reduce flickering. 

The camera supports exciting shooting modes and features like the Night mode, Multi-camera recording, AI face restoration and much more.

A variation of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM is installed in the device and it supports 5G network. Another exciting thing is that the device is operated in the android 12 system. Samsung provides a premium quality wireless bluetooth headset 'Galaxy buds plus' keeping music lovers in mind.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is out in the market with an official price tag of Tk69,999. However, to make it more affordable, Samsung comes up with a customer friendly approach - an exchange deal against a few smart phones, an incentive of Tk5,000 as well as EMI offers. 

It is open for pre-order till 15 January.

Specifications:

Display: 6.4" Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display

Camera: Rear (12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP)
                Front 32 MP
Processor: Exynos 2100 Octa-Core 2.9Ghz

Memory: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM

Battery Capacity: 4500 mAh

Network: 5G

Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 177g 
 

