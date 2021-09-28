Infinix unveils Note Series new edition

Global leading smartphone brand Infinix has launched their new Note series smartphone Note 10. Under the slogan "GAME CHANGER", the newly introduced Note 10 is surely going to make a mark among the devices around this price range in the Bangladesh market, enhancing and optimizing work and entertainment experiences for everyone. With Infinix's brand essence "THE FUTURE IS NOW," it aspires to empower today's youth to stand out and show the world who they are and what they stand for, states a press release from Infinix.

The combination of the excellent MediaTek gaming processor Helio G85, 6.95" FHD+ super-fluid display, a 48 MP ultra-night camera, and cinematic DTS dual speakers makes the device more desirable for the young generation.

MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor for the NOTE 10 contains a 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A75 and six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.0GHz and 1.8GHz, respectively. It is one of the fastest GPUs, the ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, clocking at 1GHz. The memory storage is about 128 GB and has 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone comes with 6.95-inch FHD+ super-fluid display with a stunning visual experience of peak brightness and a 1500:1 color contrast ratio delivering seamless crisp, clear images and a soothing viewing experience.

Furthermore, the NOTE 10 is able to capture stunning pictures in both daylight and night, giving detailed professional-quality and gorgeous nightscapes. NOTE 10 captures smart selfies with its 16MP AI-advanced beautify selfie camera and frontal flash. This also comes with 2K resolution shooting capabilities in the front and back cameras and auto-blur video shooting for smooth and simple recording.

The XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 operating system in the Infinix NOTE 10 provides users with more options like Xnote 5.0 for taking notes and writing down ideas.

Infinix 'NOTE 10' is all set to hit the markets all across the country at a competitive price of BDT 15,990 from 29 September onwards. It will be available in two color variants: 95° Black & Emerald green.

The all-new NOTE 10 will be exclusively available for pre-order on 28 September on e-commerce platform Pickaboo. With every pre-order, customers will receive an exciting gift of waterproof wireless earbuds, featuring 2000mAh Battery for 30-day usage with crystal-clear sound and environment noise cancellation.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Louie, Country Manager, Infinix Bangladesh, said "Infinix is ecstatic to release the Note 10 in Bangladesh. We have embarked on a journey to win people's hearts with our latest technology and smartphone devices. The NOTE 10 is an excellent and easy-to-use device for professionals, entertainment lovers, and everyday users alike, which carries a great blend of functionality, aesthetics, style, and innovation. The country is rapidly moving closer to digitalization. Today's smartphone users in the country are seeking a device that combines design with cutting-edge technology for a genuinely immersive experience. "