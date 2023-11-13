Infinix unveils budget marvel Smart 8 in Bangladesh

13 November, 2023, 09:25 pm
Infinix unveils budget marvel Smart 8 in Bangladesh

The Smart 8 comes at just BDT 11,499. However, the largest shopping destination, Daraz, offers the phone at BDT 10,499 with official brand warranty

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Youth-loving technology brand Infinix has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Smart 8, in the market. This affordable yet feature-rich smartphone is designed to address the diverse needs of the tech-savvy populace in smart Bangladesh, reads an Infinix press release.

The budget-friendly smartphone, Smart 8, comes with a standout 6.6-inch 720 x 1612 pixels HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for a seamless user experience. Powered by the reliable 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, 4GB of RAM (with an additional 4GB of virtual RAM), and 128GB of ROM, the Smart 8 ensures efficient multitasking.

The phone boasts a 13MP rear camera with AI capabilities for enhanced photography experience and an 8MP front camera, complemented by a ring LED flash in the back for well-lit photos. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and more.

Running on Android 13 with XOS 13, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security. With a 10W charger and newly upgraded C-port, a robust 5000mAh battery powers the Smart 8 throughout the day. Available in various colors, such as Timber Black, Galaxy White, Crystal Green, and Shiny Gold, the phone caters to diverse style preferences as well.

The Smart 8 comes at just BDT 11,499. However, the largest shopping destination, Daraz, offers the phone at BDT 10,499 with official brand warranty. Besides, the 4GB+64GB version of Smart 8 is available at BDT 10,499 in the market.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Infinix / Smart 8 / smart phone

