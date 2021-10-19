Infinix launches power-packed gaming phone with Helio G88

Infinix has announced the all-new HOT 11S smartphone, marking a major breakthrough of the brand and creating a spark in the smartphone market.

The HOT 11S is one of the very first smartphones with MediaTek Helio G88 Dual-Chip gaming processor, 6.78" FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate & 50MP ultra night camera, balancing and calling out with the hot series slogan "Game On".

The MediaTek Helio G88 is considered as a high-performance chipset and powerful experience for the gaming lovers. The powerful Helio G88 Dual-Chip processor enhances the new phone with two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, enabling higher responsive reactions, fast app loading and camera snaps. It provides improved speed gaming with Octa (8) core for gamers. When compared to other competing processors and phones in this price range, MediaTek Helio G88 has the highest Anuntu score.

The Infinix HOT 11S Bangladesh version is equipped with 6.78" FHD+ Ultra Smooth Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display is frosting on the cake for tech-savvy users, because the large display provides ultimate smoothness and no more lagging or frame drops. The 180Hz touching sampling rate capability improves the recognition of fingers on display and detecting accurate position during rapid movements or gaming.

The redefined HOT 11S also has 50 MP triple AI Nightscape camera. The primary camera is a 50-megapixel triple lens camera with F 1.6 wide-aperture that delivers exceptional low-light performance for head-turning photographs at any time of day and night. The front camera comprises of 8 MP wide-angle camera with dual LED flash to capture perfect selfies. The AI feature of the camera which is available for both front and back camera also improves the quality of the photos.

Besides, the 5000mAh battery of the HOT 11S supports 13 hours of continuous gaming for the gaming enthusiasts and also supports 60 days of standby time. The Power Marathon Technology of the battery allows 2 hours of extra calling with only 5% power. HOT 11s comes with Type-C charger, and supports 18W Fast Charge. With safe charge technology, the smartphone automatically shuts off power when it reaches full charge.

In addition, the device comes in two versions, 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM in both variants.

There have been various leaks and buzzes around Infinix 11S for the past few weeks. The breach has caught the interest of the country's rising number of smartphone users, particularly the gaming enthusiasts.

Linking excellent features and functionality with budget friendly and beautiful wave patterned architecture makes HOT 11S series, a cutting-edge smartphone.