Resurrection biology: Reviving extinct birds and studying ‘zombie viruses’

Scientists studying resurrection biology work with ‘zombie viruses’ found in ancient ice, such as the ancient pandoravirus which was found in thawing permafrost. Photo: Collected

Scientists around the world are working to revive ancient cells frozen in ice to find new sources of life-saving medicine and possibly resurrect a long-extinct species, like the dodo bird.

The science, called 'resurrection biology', has made immense progress over the past year as researchers in the field turn to the past for solutions for the future, reports CNN.

While the aim is not a Jurassic Park-style dinosaur revival, researchers hope to unearth new drug sources and combat dormant pathogens.

Jean-Michel Claverie from France's Aix-Marseille University School of Medicine has identified "zombie viruses" in Siberia's permafrost, ancient viruses reanimated after millennia. These viruses, dating back 48,500 to 27,000 years, pose potential threats as global temperatures rise and ice melts, potentially devastating life on Earth.

Other researchers, like César de la Fuente from the University of Pennsylvania, analyse genetic data from extinct species, seeking antibiotic sources against modern drug-resistant pathogens.

Meanwhile, Colossal Biosciences aims to resurrect extinct creatures through genetic engineering, including the dodo, woolly mammoth, and Tasmanian tiger. They plan to use DNA sequencing and synthetic biology, creating a hybrid bird resembling the original.

Though the dodo revival is complex, Matt James, chief animal officer of Colossal Biosciences believes the restored bird will be physically indistinguishable. Julian Hume, an avian palaeontology and research associate at London's Natural History Museum, notes the process, even if successful, can only yield a dodo-like creature, requiring years of selective breeding.

Resurrection biology not only offers potential medical breakthroughs but also sheds light on human history, unravelling mysteries from thousands of years ago.