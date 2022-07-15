NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos

15 July, 2022, 07:45 pm
15 July, 2022

Photo :BSS
Photo :BSS

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it had signed an agreement with NASA to integrate flights to the International Space Station, allowing Russian cosmonauts to fly on US-made spacecraft in exchange for American astronauts being able to ride on Russia's Soyuz.

"The agreement is in the interests of Russia and the United States and will promote the development of cooperation within the framework of the ISS program," Roscosmos said in a statement, adding it will facilitate the "exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes."

