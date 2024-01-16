Microsoft offers $20 consumer AI subscription to boost business

Tech

Reuters
16 January, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 10:26 am

Related News

Microsoft offers $20 consumer AI subscription to boost business

Microsoft will offer what it calls Copilot Pro to individuals for $20 a month

Reuters
16 January, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 10:26 am
A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp&#039;s $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Microsoft on Monday said consumers and small businesses can buy subscriptions to access more capabilities in its artificial intelligence "Copilot," as it moves to grow sales beyond large enterprises.

After introducing a free AI Copilot for its Bing search engine last year, Microsoft will offer what it calls Copilot Pro to individuals for $20 a month.

The subscription will add a text-drafting, number-crunching AI assistant to Microsoft's widely used applications including Word and Excel, and it will give purchasers access to new tools and AI models such as GPT-4 Turbo.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The company also said it was removing a 300-person minimum requirement to buy the enterprise version of the software, making the security controls and Microsoft Teams upgrade that come with the $30 per-month per-user Copilot available to smaller businesses.

Microsoft now expects virtually all of its business customers to sign up, Corporate Vice President Jared Spataro said in an interview.

"I can't imagine a commercial organisation out there that will not buy at least a seat of Copilot to see what it's all about," he said.

Alphabet's Google is competing with Microsoft in marketing AI for productivity and cloud software to business customers.

Microsoft's Copilot Pro is also entering an increasingly competitive consumer market. ChatGPT's creator OpenAI, which Microsoft has funded, announced a $20-per-month subscription nearly a year ago called ChatGPT Plus that gives early access to new features and AI models.

Spataro said Copilot Pro would stand apart because it is integra

World+Biz

Microsoft / Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

43m | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

2h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

15h | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

17h | Videos
50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

38m | Videos
India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

3h | Videos