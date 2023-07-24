Meet your new chatbot co-worker

Lynn Arsenault, founder of a grant writing company outside Boston, put that advice into practice in her own work, though not without trepidation. "I was kind of intimidated to even play around with it, because there's this question of whether my role as a grant writer will become obsolete in the next few years," she says.

When she finally opened up ChatGPT, she quickly discovered its potential—and its limits. When she's writing the first draft of a proposal, she feeds the chatbot information to quickly get words on the page. That, Arsenault says, helps her counteract the writer's block she sometimes suffers, saving her about an hour on what might typically be a five-hour project. She's also started feeding copy back into the bot after it's done, to make it cleaner. She says other small-business owners she knows use it for composing emails and generating marketing copy.

But Arsenault says the AI tool often falls short, with first drafts often coming off flat and lacking the nuance necessary for describing the complex work her clients undertake. And, she says, it turns out that what makes a good grant writer is much more than just writing; it's crucial to develop strong relationships with donors and build encyclopedic knowledge of grant opportunities that may not be widely advertised. And of course, Arsenault says, since the chatbots are prone to error, she has to be vigilant in finding any mistakes the tool might introduce.

Beyond ChatGPT, an explosion in workplace technology is underway as tech companies look to capitalize on the huge market potential of AI-powered software. Dozens of programs tailored to specific industries are already available: Jasper is geared toward marketing professionals, Synthesia is designed for video editors, and Casetext is aimed at lawyers (and was recently acquired by Thomson Reuters Corp.). AI is also set to start turning up in some of the most staid workplace software, such as Microsoft Corp.'s Office 365.

This profusion of options can be overwhelming, but Wharton professor Mollick says apps marketed for specific tasks often rely on the same underlying algorithms that power ChatGPT. So he suggests starting with that program directly (assuming your corporate overlords allow it) and then figuring out any specialized tools you might need. A few hours using it in various aspects of your job will give you a good sense of what it can and cannot do. If you think of it like traditional software that runs as programmed and always gives you the right answers, you'll be disappointed.

"A lot of things will frustrate you, and then it'll be kind of miraculously good," Mollick says. It's better, he says, to treat ChatGPT like an intern: It will need guidance and some hand-holding, but once it's on its way it can be a big help. "It works really well when you're interacting with it like a person," Mollick says, "where you're expecting potential mistakes and you're expecting some weirdness."

