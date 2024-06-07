Banks say growing reliance on Big Tech for AI carries new risks

Artificial intelligence brings great benefits to a wide variety of tasks but potential problems come when AI systems interact directly with human attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The boom in artificial intelligence will increase banks' dependence on big US tech firms, creating new risks for the industry, European banking executives said.

Excitement around using artificial intelligence (AI) in financial services - widely used already for detecting fraud and money-laundering - has soared since the launch of OpenAI's viral chatbot ChatGPT in late 2022 as banks examine ways to deploy generative AI.