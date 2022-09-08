Meet the world's first humanoid robot CEO 'Ms Tang Yu'

TBS Report 
08 September, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:26 am

Photo: Alex Knight on Unsplash
Photo: Alex Knight on Unsplash

In an unparalleled move, a Chinese metaverse company has placed a robot on the post of its CEO. With this, "Ms Tang Yu" - an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot has become the world's first robot to chair an executive position.

NetDragon Websoft is a Chinese company which makes applications for mobile and also operates multiplayer online games, reports Hindustan Times.

It has appointed the humanoid robot as the chief executive officer to oversee the work of the company's principal subsidiary - Fujian NetDragon Websoft, a website named Cision quoted the company's press statement.

It is not a customary position but the virtual CEO is placed on a fully functional executive duty to lead a $10 billion organisation.

The company expects it to take care of the company's organisational and efficiency departments.

Talking about the appointment, Dr Dejian Liu, Chairman of NetDragon said, "We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth."

The company states that the robot will even perform tasks which are very subjective and need human touch.

It will undertake talent development tasks and work in human resource management to provide a healthy work environment to all the employees.

The female robot CEO will streamline process flow, enhance quality of work tasks, and improve speed of execution, the company informed. It further said that the robot will help the company make rational decision-making in daily operations and enable a more effective risk management system.

china / Artificial Intelligence / Robotics

