Honda has built a robot for all the boring airport tasks

21 October, 2023, 09:30 pm
This autonomous work vehicle is a prototype that will be tested out at Toronto’s airport

This AWV can patrol the airport perimeter, transport cargo, and tow baggage carts. Photo: Collected
This AWV can patrol the airport perimeter, transport cargo, and tow baggage carts. Photo: Collected

Honda's most recent robot is an autonomous work vehicle (AWV) intended to perform all of the tedious, repetitive tasks at airports. It also aims to demonstrate that self-driving vehicles can be used for purposes other than clogging city streets or blocking emergency vehicles.

Honda is sending its first prototype of an autonomous work vehicle to Toronto Pearson International Airport to demonstrate how AI, robotics, and autonomous vehicle technology can help address challenges facing airports, such as labour shortages, safety, and emissions. The vehicle was first introduced as a concept in 2018 and is now being put to use.

The AWV, or Autonomous Work Vehicle, takes on a range of tasks, including patrolling the airport's perimeter to spot security breaches, transporting cargo around the tarmac, and towing baggage carts. It's not limited to these functions; the vehicle can also create maps for future planning and adeptly detect obstacles. Designed for both on-road and off-road use, this fully electric vehicle operates without any tailpipe emissions, making it an environmentally friendly choice for various airport operations.

The autonomous work vehicle (AWV) is currently being used to inspect the perimeter fence at Toronto's airport. However, Honda believes that it can be easily repurposed for other tasks in the future, such as cargo hauling, mowing and groundskeeping, or debris removal. The AWV uses radar and lidar to detect obstacles, as well as GPS for location.

According to The Verge Honda collaborates with a number of other companies to use their equipment and technology, including wireless technology from Cisco and Genwave, operating systems from Illuminex AI, and cloud-based software from Eagle Aerospace's AIROps.

Honda is no stranger to the world of robotics, as evidenced by its beloved Asimo robot, which was retired in 2018. Over the years, Asimo has played soccer with President Barack Obama, won over Kelly Ripa and had some clumsy moments, such as this terrible fall while trying to walk up a flight of stairs.

Honda believes that the future of robotics is based on human interaction, which is why it is concentrating on a variety of applications. In 2018, Honda introduced four new robot concepts, including a companion bot, an autonomous off-road vehicle (the precursor to the AWV), and a pair of "mobility" concepts for transporting people and things.

