Nasrul asks state-run oil companies to expedite automation work

He said automation will reduce pilferage, wastage, time and also cost

A file photo of State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
A file photo of State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has asked the authorities of all three state-run oil companies to make automation work faster aimed at ensuring better services and reducing wastage.

"We hope that automation activities of oil companies will be done within next three years. If all activities can be done according to the schedule, quick success will be achieved. We have to be innovative and communicative for better and improved services," he said while visiting Padma Oil Company Limited, Meghna Oil Company Limited and Jamuna Oil Company Limited at Patenga today (6 March).

The state minister said automation will reduce pilferage, wastage, time and also cost, which will help the government make Bangladesh a smart country.

"Padma Oil Company was established around 154 years ago but it is not up-to-the mark. Modern technologies are being used in other countries like India," he added.

About Padma Oil Company and its current activities, the state minister asked the authorities to take projects to be smart, as the Power and Energy Ministry will go for paperless and cashless activities.

"We must remember automation could help us to curb corruption and ensure accountability," Nasrul said.

He stated that monitoring of project implementation should be expedited as the project should be completed in time.

Earlier, he inspected activities of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and its proposed projects.
The state minister also cross-examined the layout of BPC's land demarcation.

Later, he visited Meghna Oil Company and Jamuna Oil Company and inspected its activities related to fuel supply, machineries, operations, loading and unloading process and storage of oil tankers.

Nasrul Hamid is now in Chattogram on a three-day official visit.

