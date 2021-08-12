GP celebrates 5th anniversary of MyGP app

Tech

Tbs Report
12 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 09:40 pm

Telecom operator Grameenphone's (GP) digital solution app 'MyGP app' has recently completed its fifth operational year.

Launched in 2016, MyGP has so far facilitated over 32 million GP users with basic self-service for their mobile connection, reads a press statement on Thursday.

By the end of 2016, the app had a monthly active user of one lakh.

Since its inception with MyGP 1.0, Grameenphone has released 110 versions of the app, increasing its efficacy with each update.

Solaiman Alam, chief digital & strategy officer at Grameenphone, said "MyGP is Grameenphone's flagship app, and it gives the customers the ability to avail almost all GP services through just a touch. The app has come a long way, bringing simpler, faster & more personalized experiences."

MyGP app is also the place to get the best deals on any Grameenphone services and innovative customer-friendly features that is not available anywhere else.

Grameenphone launched MyGP 2.0 in 2017 with Flexiplan and advanced telco features. With the implementation of personalized packs through contextual capability in MyGP 3.0 launched in November 2018. The latest version, MyGP 4.0, features the infinity scroll that provides the easiest access to sports, entertainment, and capabilities that serve 98% of customer service interactions.

 

 

