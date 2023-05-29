GP recharge through bKash: Customers won numerous prizes including 2 motorbikes

29 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
29 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

bKash has handed over the prizes to the motorbike winners of the "Bike Hobe Tar, bKash Theke Grameenphone-a Sharboccho Recharge Jar" campaign, said a press release.

Besides, in the two-phase campaign, total of 1,200 customers won various prizes including cashbacks and coupons.

Shafayatul Islam Khan, executive vice president and Mahbubul Islam Chowdhury, vice president of bKash's Commercial Department handed over the key of the motorbike to the winners in a simple ceremony at bKash headquarter on Sunday (28 May). 

The campaign was launched to further encourage customers to do more mobile top-up through bKash, the largest mobile financial services provider of the country.

Mobile Recharge is one of the most popular services of bKash. Considering people's immense response and interest, bKash has rolled out the third phase of the campaign which is taking place from 23 to 29 May, 2023.

Once again, bKash customers are getting the chance to win exciting prizes in the third round of the campaign by recharging Grameenphone numbers.

