GP raises minimum recharge amount to Tk30

Mobile phone operator Grameenphone (GP) has increased the minimum recharge limit for prepaid customers. From 10 January, the minimum amount GP users can recharge will be Tk30.

GP has already notified its users through SMS regarding the new minimum recharge amount.

"Dear customer, from 10 January, the minimum recharge amount will be Tk30. However, recharge offers below Tk30 and scratch cards can be used as before," GP said in the SMS notification.

Besides, prepaid customers can also see a notice about it in MyGP app.

"From 10 January, the minimum recharge amount will be Tk30," the MyGP app notification shows.

GP users can currently recharge a minimum amount of Tk20.

Before this, a minimum of Tk10 could be recharged.

From July 2022 the minimum recharge amount was raised to Tk20.