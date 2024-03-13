Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from answering queries on global elections

Tech

Reuters
13 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 06:06 pm

Related News

Google restricts AI chatbot Gemini from answering queries on global elections

Reuters
13 March, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 06:06 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Google is restricting AI chatbot Gemini from answering questions about the global elections set to happen this year, the Alphabet-owned firm, opens new tab said on Tuesday, as it looks to avoid potential missteps in the deployment of the technology.

The update comes at a time when advancements in generative AI, including image and video generation, have fanned concerns of misinformation and fake news among the public, prompting governments to regulate the technology.

When asked about elections such as the upcoming U.S. presidential match-up between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Gemini responds with "I'm still learning how to answer this question. In the meantime, try Google Search".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Google had announced restrictions within the U.S. in December, saying they would come into effect ahead of the election.

"In preparation for the many elections happening around the world in 2024 and out of an abundance of caution, we are restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses," a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Aside from the United States, national elections are set to be held in several large countries including South Africa and India, the world's largest democracy.

India has asked tech firms to seek government approval before the public release of AI tools that are "unreliable" or under trial, and to label them for the potential to return wrong answers.

Google's AI products are under the scanner after inaccuracies in some historical depictions of people created by Gemini forced it to pause the chatbot's image-generation feature late last month.

CEO Sundar Pichai had said the company was working to fix those issues and called the chatbot's responses "biased" and "completely unacceptable".

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, opens new tab said last month it will set up a team to tackle disinformation and the abuse of generative AI in the run-up to European Parliament elections in June.

google / AI / election / gemini

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-generated representational image.

Far from home: A foreign Ramadan for Bangladeshi students abroad

58m | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

10h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

28m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

2h | Videos
Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

4h | Videos
Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

5h | Videos
PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

28m | Videos