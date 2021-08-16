Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro complete look revealed

Tech

Google has officially teased Pixel 6 series smartphones, giving us a glimpse of what we should expect when it launches

Along with Apple iPhone 13, Google's Pixel 6 series is one of the most-awaited smartphone launches of the year. 

Reports in the past have detailed a number of key features that are expected to be a part of the upcoming Pixel 6 series. 

The list includes the Pixel 6 Pro getting a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. 

Separately, Google has confirmed that its upcoming Pixel 6 series will be backed by its in-house Tensor chipset. 

Now, the company has officially teased its Pixel 6 series smartphones giving us a glimpse of what we should expect when it launches and leaving the rest to the imagination.

Google has teased its upcoming Pixel 6 series smartphones, which includes the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, via its official Google Store in the US. 

"All new. All Google...Coming Fall 2021," it says, without revealing the exact launch date. 

In addition to this, the teaser gives a complete view of how the phone would look like. 

On the front, it will come with a punch-hole display wherein the front camera is placed in the middle at the top. 

It has thin bezels on the sides and slightly thicker bezels on the top and on the bottom. This design is the same for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

The back of the two phones, however, are a bit different. 

While both the phones have a horizontally stacked rear camera setup that is placed inside a bump that runs across the back, the top section (space above the rear camera setup) in case of the Pixel 6 Pro is slightly bigger than that of the Pixel 6 smartphone. 

Apart from that, there is a difference in the colour scheme of the two phones as well. 

The Pixel 6 Pro features a lighter metallic chassis that changes based on the colour. It will be available in peach-yellow, grey-silver and grey-black colour variants. 

On the other hand, the Pixel 6 comes with a black coloured chassis for all three variants that is a reminder of the older Pixel phones. It will be available in red-pink, green-blue and grey-black colour variants.

Separately, reports have detailed that the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants and it is expected to ship with Google's next-generation Android 12 mobile operating system. 

On the camera front, reports say that the Pixel 6 Pro is likely to come with a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. 

The Pixel 6 on the other hand, is tipped to arrive with a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It is also expected to ship with Android 12 OS.

Google has already shared a number of key details about its upcoming smartphone series that leave little room for imagination. 

The rest of the details are expected to be revealed when the Pixel 6 series launches in fall this year. Till then, stay put!

