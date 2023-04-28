Codenamed Quartz: Apple is reportedly building a paid AI health coach

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 11:22 am

Codenamed Quartz: Apple is reportedly building a paid AI health coach

The tech giant has numerous health features under development soon to add to its growing set of health tools

The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/
The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/

Bloomberg reports that Apple is developing a paid AI-powered health coach named "Quartz" to help users improve their exercise, sleep and eating habits. The service will use data from the Apple Watch and AI to create personalised coaching programmes. Although the launch is expected next year, Apple has not officially announced it yet.

Apple is also said to be making progress on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, although it may take a while before it becomes a reality. Despite the numerous health features in development, Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment on these initiatives. Meanwhile, some worry that the company's interest in collecting health data could be a privacy minefield.

In addition to Quartz, Bloomberg's report outlines other health-related initiatives from Apple, such as a dedicated Health app for the iPad in iPadOS 17, an emotion tracker, and features to assist nearsightedness. Apple's growing set of health tools already includes a medication tracking feature and a paid Fitness Plus service that adds new workouts weekly. The rumoured mixed reality headset is said to support Fitness Plus and have a meditation app.

 

