Cloudflare down, many sites unavailable

Many sites around the world became unavailable on Tuesday noon due to Cloudflare issue.

Some news portals including BanglaTribune, BSS, and Somoy TV also could not be browsed as well.

In an immediate statement, Cloudflare said, "The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible."

The Cloudflare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here. https://t.co/22Yiyu3lKJ— Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

Cloudflare in its system status said, "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. A critical P0 incident was declared at approximately 06:34AM UTC. Connectivity in Cloudflare's network has been disrupted in broad regions.

"Eyeballs attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions will observe 500 errors. The incident impacts all data plane services in our network. We will continue updating you when we have more information," it adds.