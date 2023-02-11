Can Oneplus make a comeback with Oneplus 11 5g?

OnePlus has spent the previous few years trying to redefine itself as a manufacturer of flagship phones (and of all categories) rather than a "flagship killer".

Similar to Samsung, OnePlus aimed to provide customers with value products across the board. Customers searching for inexpensive and mid-range choices might choose from a variety of Nord devices. Then came the T smartphones, followed by the R devices with the OnePlus 9 series, which were more affordable than the top flagship models.

Without a question, the company does its best to cram as much as it can into their devices to provide clients a fantastic experience. However, OnePlus has not exactly provided top-notch services in recent years. The company's pricing during the past three years has received some of the sharpest criticism.

OnePlus has been dramatically raising the price of its flagship models since 2020 with the OnePlus 8 series. For OnePlus enthusiasts, however, paying a high or pricey price was not the biggest issue; the even bigger problem was the experience they were having with its software.

While this strategy did not work out for them, it seems that the phonemaker is trying to turn back to a tried-and-true recipe: a large-screen phone with a top-notch CPU and most importantly a price that undercuts most of the flagship competition.

Being at a crossroads, the all new OnePlus 11 5G is an opportunity to reverse track for the company, which began with thrilling "flagship killers" but is now more recognised for its mundane budget phones.

As a fresh start, the smartphone comes with a new and more refined look including a stunning circular camera system, several important internal upgrades and new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The phone also features an extremely fast charging speed of 80W for which OnePlus is specially reputed.

Overall, at first glance it seems like a success. The $699 pricing [in the US] is reasonable given the features it offers. Additionally, the company has improved a few of the drawbacks of earlier gadgets. The firm is promising four Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches, and the phone will run on the 5G networks.