Apple may announce 'crease-free foldable' MacBook with M5 chipset by 2026

Tech

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 09:54 pm

Related News

Apple may announce 'crease-free foldable' MacBook with M5 chipset by 2026

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 09:54 pm
Apple foldable MacBook may debut in 2026, check details. Photo: Unsplash
Apple foldable MacBook may debut in 2026, check details. Photo: Unsplash

When it comes to foldable devices, Apple is running far behind its competitors like Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and others. Over the past few years, the company has been building its plans for a foldable device, but reportedly the displays are not up to its required standards.

While Apple is aiming to bring sleek and crease-free foldable devices to the market with the iPhone or iPad, a new report has come forward that claims that the tech giant is aiming to bring a 20.2-inch or an 18.8-inch foldable MacBook by 2026.

Apple foldable MacBook

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's report, Apple is planning to develop a 20.2-inch or an 18.8-inch foldable screen for MacBook. It is reported that LG will conduct the mass production of foldable displays for MacBooks by the fourth quarter of 2025. However, Apple's aim is to bring technology for a foldable screen which is "as crease-free as possible." Kuo highlighted that bringing such a display to the market would require expensive components which may increase the cost of the foldable MacBook to match the price of a Vision Pro headset, nearly around $3499.

Additionally, Kuo predicts that Apple will likely announce the foldable MacBook in the year 2026 with an estimated shipment of over one million units. Apart from its development and expected shipment, it is also rumoured that the 2026 foldable MacBook will be powered by the upcoming M5 chipset. Earlier, display industry analyst Ross Young and the Korean website The Elec also highlighted the plans for a 20-inch foldable screen. However, we will only know the news is true when Apple makes an official announcement on its plans for the foldable industry.

Note that the plans for the Apple foldable MacBook are in its early stages and 2 years away from its official launch (If it ever debuts). Therefore, we must wait patiently to see how Apple will enter the foldable market, while its competitors like Samsung is already in its sixth generation of foldable smartphones.

Apple / MacBook / foldable

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

10h | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

12h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

23h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

23h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

1d | Videos