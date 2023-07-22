Apple Maps brings the fight to Google with latest updates

While some users opt for Apple Maps simply because it's the default app, its ongoing improvements and growing popularity are challenging Google Maps' dominance in the navigation app space. Photo: Collected

Apple Maps is experiencing a surge in popularity, with some users favouring it over Google Maps due to its design, usability, and recent feature additions.

Google Maps has been criticised for its cluttered interface, with buttons and toolbars scattered across the screen and the search bar positioned at the top.

It also displays more information than Apple Maps when users zoom in, which leads to information overload. Eventually, users feel lost and disoriented due to the multitude of names and markers. Google Maps also stores excessive information which can be a nuisance to users who prefer concise feedback.

Launched in 2012, Apple Maps initially faced criticism for its inaccuracies and problematic directions. However, Apple's commitment to enhancement has paid off, and the app has evolved with new features like public transit directions, a sleek redesign, and dashboard integration for cars.

Users now find Apple Maps more appealing, with some even claiming it outperforms Google Maps in certain areas. For instance, the public transit directions on Apple Maps are deemed faster and more useful than its competitor's. Additionally, users appreciate Apple Maps' cleaner and more legible display interface.

Apple continues to bolster the app with regular updates, including features for planning multi-stop trips, checking public transit fares, and exploring areas with street view options. Additionally, new features for booking restaurant reservations and finding deals at nearby shops have been introduced, indicating Apple's intent to expand Apple Maps beyond a mere navigational app.

Beyond design and usability, some users are also drawn to Apple Maps for its data privacy approach, which appeals to those concerned about their personal information.

The upcoming iOS 17 is set to bring electric-car charging station search and offline map downloads as well.