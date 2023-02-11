Google Maps beefs up with new features

11 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Google unveiled new features at its Live From Paris event on Wednesday, including a more immersive way of exploring, enhanced EV charging resources, and a "glanceable" way to use Google Maps.

Let's take a look: 

3D Immersive view

Think of Street View with the ability to fly through the pictures. This is how it will feel with the new Immersive View feature in Maps. Google built 3D models of the place you are exploring using billions of aerial photographs. To assist you in planning your trip, Immersive View also provides weather, traffic, and company information. Immersive View now enables you to look inside restaurants, using a tech that converts photos into 3D representations with details like lighting and texture. Presently available in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, this feature will soon be offered in more locations.

Improved features for EV

For electric vehicles, Google Maps already provides charging sites in the US and other places where EVs are popular. However, Maps has improved this by automatically adding the best charging stations based on the length of your route, the traffic situation, and how long it will take to charge. Fast charging stations, defined as chargers with 150 kilowatts or more, may now be found using a filter. 

Glanceable Directions for drivers

When you are driving, unlocking your phone to check Maps might be quite dangerous. A brand-new function called Glanceable Directions displays your route overview ( even before you tap "start") on the lock screen in real-time.

The function will be made accessible in the upcoming months for both Android and iOS devices. Glanceable Directions appears via system notifications on the Android lock screen and via Live Activity on the iOS lock screen.

