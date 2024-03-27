2024 Sophos Threat Report: Ransomware still the biggest threat

Tech

Press Release
27 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 03:06 pm

Related News

2024 Sophos Threat Report: Ransomware still the biggest threat

Press Release
27 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 03:06 pm
Photo: courtesy
Photo: courtesy

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, recently released its annual 2024 Sophos Threat Report, with this year's report detailing "Cybercrime on Main Street" and the biggest threats facing small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

According to the report, in 2023, nearly 50% of malware detections for SMBs were keyloggers, spyware and stealers, malware that attackers use to steal data and credentials. Attackers subsequently use this stolen information to gain unauthorized remote access, extort victims, deploy ransomware, and more. 

Ransomware Still the Biggest Cyberthreat to SMBs

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

While the number of ransomware attacks against SMBs has stabilized, it continues to be the biggest cyber threat to SMBs. Out of the SMB cases handled by Sophos Incident Response (IR), which helps organizations under active attack, LockBit was the top ransomware gang wreaking havoc. Akira and BlackCat were second and third, respectively. SMBs studied in the report also faced attacks by lingering older and lesser-known ransomware, such as BitLocker and Crytox.

Ransomware operators continue to change ransomware tactics, according to the report. This includes leveraging remote encryption and targeting managed service providers (MSPs). Between 2022 and 2023, the number of ransomware attacks that involved remote encryption—when attackers use an unmanaged device on organizations' networks to encrypt files on other systems in the network—increased by 62%. 

In addition, this past year, Sophos's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) team responded to five cases involving small businesses that were attacked through an exploit in their MSPs' remote monitoring and management (RMM) software.

Attackers Sharpen Their Social Engineering and Business Email Compromise (BEC) Attacks

Following ransomware, business email compromise (BEC) attacks were the second highest type of attacks that Sophos IR handled in 2023, according to the Sophos report. These BEC attacks and other social engineering campaigns contain an increasing level of sophistication. Rather than simply sending an email with a malicious attachment, attackers are now more likely to engage with their targets by sending a series of conversational emails back and forth or even calling them.

In an attempt to evade detection by traditional spam prevention tools, attackers are now experimenting with new formats for their malicious content, embedding images that contain malicious code or sending malicious attachments in OneNote or archive formats. In one case Sophos investigated, the attackers sent a PDF document with a blurry, unreadable thumbnail of an "invoice." The download button contained a link to a malicious website. 

For in-depth details about these cybercrimes and more targeting SMBs, please read the 2024 Sophos Threat Report: Cybercrime on Main Street on Sophos.com. 
*SMBs are organizations with 500 employees or less. 
 

ransomware attack / Ransomware / 2024 Sophos

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

40m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

4h | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

8h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

5m | Videos
Crocus City attack: Questions over Putin's intelligence capabilities

Crocus City attack: Questions over Putin's intelligence capabilities

3h | Videos
How chips are made from bananas

How chips are made from bananas

4h | Videos
Fish Tikka Kabab

Fish Tikka Kabab

4h | Videos