No ransom demanded in Biman cyber hack incident: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 01:36 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Hackers did not demand any ransom from Biman Bangladesh Airlines in the recent cyber attack said Md Mahbub Ali, state minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The state minister also said negligence of Biman officials is responsible for the cyber attack.

Investigation is going on in this matter now, he said during the unveiling event of the book "Mujiber Bangladesh" at Hotel Intercontinental on Sunday.

Biman's Managing Director Shafiul Azim also denied media reports about ransom demand. He said they already restored 75% of internal communications so far.

Biman Bangladesh Airline's email server was hacked in a ransomware attack on 17 March.

Following the attack, its server went down disrupting all internal communication.

However, Biman's flight operation was unharmed in the attack.

Ransomware is a type of malware that threatens the client to either permanently prevent access to the server or to disclose the victim's personal data unless a ransom is paid.

