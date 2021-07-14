15 Tech legends and their first business card

The world has been drastically changing since tech gurus have taken over. The smallest of things in our everyday lives and the way things are conducted in the business world has been changed forever. However, with the tide of new inventions, one detail has remained unchanged; the importance of a business card.

Business cards have become more than just a calling card. They are now a big part of a company's brand and have become somewhat of a collector's item. With the help of India Times, here are 15 of the most respected tech giants and their first business card:

Bill Gates

Photo courtesy: India Times

One of the wealthiest and somewhat of a household name, Bill Gates is best known as an American investor and for Co-founding Microsoft. He has played a huge part in revolutionizing home computers with its easy-to-use operating system which he co-founded on 4 April 1975 alongside Paul Allen.

Paul Allen

Photo Courtesy: India Times

Also best known as an American investor and philanthropist, Allen co-founded Microsft with Bill Gates which has completely changed the game in the tech world. Unfortunately, a leading developer of personal-computer software systems and applications passed away at 65 after his long battle with cancer.

Eric Schmidt

photo courtesy: India Time

Eric Schmidt, also known as Eric Emerson Schmidt, is an American Information technology executive who was appointed as the CEO of Google Inc. from 2001 to 2011. Even though before Schmidt's arrival Google was already a successful search engine, under his tenure, many new services and products were introduced. Some of the most notable launches include Google News, Google Books, Gmail, Google Earth, and Google Maps.

Evan Willims

photo courtesy: India Time

Even Willams is an American Programmer, who alongside Jack Dorsey and Biz Stone, founded the social networking platform Twitter. He was initially the chairman of the board but then, later on, became the CEO in 2008. By 2010, he left his position as CEO to focus on product strategy and later in 2019, left his seat on the board altogether.

Jeff Bezos

photo courtesy: India Time

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, is best known for founding the e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994. His business had a humble beginning stationed in his garage with only a handful of employees. Famously named after the South American river, Amazon sold its first product in July 1995. Since then, Bezos has stepped down as the CEO to become the executive chairman.

Jerry Yang

photo courtesy: India Time

This Taiwanese-born internet mogul is best known for founding Yahoo! Navigational guide and as the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo! Inc. Yang is a Stanford graduate with a bachelor and master degree in electrical engineering. While attending Stanford, Yang and his friend David Filo created a website called "Jerry and Dave's Guide to the World Wide Web" which was later changed to what we know it as today, Yahoo!

John Donahoe

photo courtesy: India Time

Donahoe is an American businessman who is also the CEO of Nike. In 2005, he was hired to be the president of eBay and in 2008, he was appointed as the CEO of eBay. Kevin Mitnic

Kevin Mitnick

photo courtesy: India Time

Notoriously known for being the first hacker who made it on the most wanted list of the U.S Federal Bureau of Investigation. Allegedly, he broke into the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) when he was only 17 years old! He was then arrested in 1995 and put into prison for five years for various computer ad communications-related crimes.

Larry Page

photo courtesy: India Time

Larry Page, also known as Lawrence Edward Page, is an American computer scientist and entrepreneur who, with Sergey Brin, created the online search engine Google, one of the most popular sites on the Internet.

Mark Zuckerberg

photo courtesy: India Time

The father of the largest social network on the planet, Mark Zuckerberg is an American computer programmer who was cofounder and CEO of Facebook. one thing is undeniable that his efforts to bringing the world closer together have been truly unprecedented, while also creating a platform for artists to showcase their talent to the world.

Meg Whitman

photo courtesy: India Time

Meg Whitman is an American business executive and politician who served as president and CEO of eBay (1998–2008) and later of the technology company Hewlett Packard (2011–15). she served as CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (2015–18).

Micheal Dell

photo courtesy: India Time

Michael Dell is known as the founder and CEO of Dell Inc., one of the world's leading sellers of personal computers (PCs). In 2016 he became CEO of the newly-formed parent company, Dell Technologies.

Mitchell Baker

photo courtesy: India Time

Mitchell Baker is the Executive Chairwoman and CEO of the Mozilla Foundation and of Mozilla Corporation, a subsidiary of the Mozilla Foundation that coordinates the development of the open-source Mozilla Internet applications, including the Mozilla Firefox web browser.

Steve Jobs

photo courtesy: India Time

Steven Paul Jobs popularly is known as Steve Jobs cofounder of Apple Computer, Inc. (now Apple Inc.), and a charismatic pioneer of the personal computer era. In 1976, when Jobs was just 21, he and Wozniak started Apple Computer in the Jobs' family garage.

Tim Berners-Lee

photo courtesy: India Time

Tim Berners-Lee computer scientist, generally credited as the inventor of the World Wide Web. In 1994 in the United States Lee established the World Wide Web (W3) Consortium at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Laboratory for Computer Science.