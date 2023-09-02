RFL Group sole supplier of water drainage pipe, road markings

One of the major local suppliers for the first Dhaka Elevated Expressway project is RFL Group. RN Paul, the Managing Director of RFL Group, discussed their contribution in the country's mega project and RFL's capabilities with The Business Standard in a recent interview

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

RFL Group is one of the local suppliers of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway project. 

"The elevated expressway is our pride. It is definitely a very good initiative to bring the traffic congestion of Dhaka under control. Our neighbouring countries India, Thailand, China all have elevated expressways. Elevated expressways are helping ensure the smooth flow of traffic in all those countries for some time now. It was a must for us," said RN Paul, the Managing Director of RFL Group.

"The country's first elevated expressway will be inaugurated today. There may have been a flyover earlier, but this is the first time such a big project has been undertaken. Thanks to this project, our local organisations have had the opportunity to work with international ones," he further said.

Paul said the project really amazes him. For example, the columns are quite far apart. Some columns are even 100, 150, 200 feet apart. There are many structures, including rail lines below the expressway. 

"I saw this for the first time in Bangladesh. Generally, when we build such structures here, there is a gap of 20-30 feet between columns. But leaving such big gaps is a difficult task," he noted.

RFL always hoped that it could be of service in such a critical project. 

"We were able to showcase our capabilities through this project."

Paul said they tried to get involved as soon as the project was proposed. After RFL contacted the construction company, they visited the factory. "Our PSC is one of the top 10 largest pipe fittings companies in the world. We are number one in Bangladesh. They are happy with the processing — our labs, our testing methods and materials," he also said. 

Ital-Thai took all the pipes for the water drainage system of the whole project from RFL; so far, 20 km of pipes have been bought from the local company.

The rest of the line around 40 km that will be constructed next, the extended pipes for that will also be provided by RFL, which had created the capacity keeping in mind the type of pipes needed on flyovers. 

"That is why authorities have chosen our pipe," he said.

"Usually if you stand under a flyover during rain, you will see water pouring down on your head. One thing we can say is that RFL pipe fittings will not have such water problems. These pipes will not leak," said Paul.

Apart from that, another important service provided by RFL for the elevated expressway is the road marking for the entire project, i.e., the markings in the middle of the road and the thermoplastic markings on the side. 

"On this entire elevated expressway, this type of paint made by us has been used. We also made the road marking of Padma bridge road dividers. We have also supplied the pipes. Earlier 100% of road markings used in Bangladesh were imported," the RFL managing director further said.

Apart from the elevated expressway, RFL is working on smoke and fire detectors in the third terminal of Dhaka airport. RFL has also supplied PVC doors used in the metrorail stations, along with other small items for that project. 

"Our aim is to be directly involved as a contractor in such projects in the future. Here we have gained experience working with Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and Italian companies. We are increasing the capacity of our construction section. Whenever there are more expressways in the future, we will try to work as sub-contractors," Paul said.

 

