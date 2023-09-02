Work on in full swing to complete project by 2024

Work is underway around the clock on the Tejgaon to Malibagh segment of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway with the goal of full completion up to Kutubkhali by June next year.

While awaiting approval for the connection line from Moghbazar railway crossing to Palashi intersection, the construction company, First Dhaka Elevated Expressway, is mobilising equipment at the western end of Hatirjheel lake.

Sand filling work is going on continuously from Moghbazar railway crossing to the western end of Hatirjheel lake to facilitate the installation of piers in this section.

Meanwhile, authorities are demolishing illegal structures next to the railway line up to Khilgaon rail gate.

If everything goes well, work on the 46.73km elevated expressway, including 19.73km main line and 27km ramp, will be completed within the scheduled time, project officials said.

Transport experts, however, warn that without addressing the project's persistent issues, achieving this goal will be challenging, given its history of delays caused by various crises.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the expressway's 22.5km segment from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Farmgate on 2 September, comprising 11.5km of mainline and 11km of ramp.

Md Monjur Hossain, Secretary, Bridges Division, said, "Our primary focus now is the first segment. Once this part is completed, we will fully concentrate on the next phase."

However, work on the second phase has not stopped, he said; it is being done day and night in Tejgaon, Moghbazar and Malibagh.

"We have asked the investment company to prioritise the work of the first part and bring ahead the work of the next part as well," the secretary added.

Some complications in Hatirjheel lake and Panthakunja park were resolved through a meeting initiated by the Prime Minister's Office, he said.

He noted an alignment issue from Khilgaon to Kamalapur and some complications with Dhaka South, but said efforts are ongoing to address them.

A total of 24.23km of flyovers, including 8.23km of main line and 16km of ramps and connecting lines, have to be constructed by June for the second section of the expressway.

Timely completion is feasible if no further complications arise, said Professor Shamsul Hoque, Director of Accident Research Institute (ARI) of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

"But it relies on maximum investor efforts and the goodwill of related organisations and initiative from the highest level," he said.

The transport expert urged swift completion of the expressway, highlighting the infrastructure's role in relieving Dhaka's congestion once it is fully operational

Work progress

During a visit by TBS on Tuesday, it was observed that the work of filling the lake behind Sonargaon Hotel was going on.

At the site, signboards indicated plans for constructing skywalks, bike lanes, hanging gardens, parks, amphitheatres, boat docks, cafes and public toilets in the area.

Hatirjheel's water flow would be restored by removing the filled sand after project completion, it said.

Project sources said thousands of workers are working in three shifts from Moghbazar to Malibagh rail crossings. Construction of piers in this section is in its final stage.

Meanwhile, a separate support scheme (e.g. utility installation, land acquisition, resettlement), costing Tk4,918 crore, is aiding the implementation of the Tk8,940 crore expressway under a Public-Private Partnership.

Support Project Director AHMS Akhtar said about 70% of the entire project has been completed so far.

The airport-to-Banani portion is almost 100% complete, while about 60% of the work has been done from Banani to Moghbazar rail crossing. About 7% of the Moghbazar to Kutubkhali section has been completed.

Regarding completing the work on time, he said, "Many of the initial complications are no more there. There is an opportunity to speed up the work of the next part."

He also asserted that there is no possibility of extending the duration of the project.