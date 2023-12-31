Policy persistence and dollar crisis: A dire outlook for 2024

Supplement

Ahsan H Mansur
31 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:07 am

Related News

Policy persistence and dollar crisis: A dire outlook for 2024

A market-based determination of the dollar rate is necessary in 2024

Ahsan H Mansur
31 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:07 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

There is a need for a change in the government's policy regarding the local currency – the taka – and its exchange rate with the dollar. Or else, the ongoing instability in the dollar market will persist into the new year unless decisive actions are taken.

A market-based determination of the dollar rate is necessary in 2024. The current trend is causing hardships for small business owners who are compelled to spend more, sometimes up to Tk126-128 per dollar. 

In contrast, influential traders, including those associated with banks, are benefiting from lower dollar prices. For example, a Chattogram-based business group is purchasing dollars at a reduced rate established by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This phenomenon calls for a market-driven exchange rate to address such disparities and prevent volatility. According to central bank laws, BAFEDA lacks the authority to set the dollar price. Such actions contribute to market instability and there should be a reevaluation of the central bank's role in this regard.

To mitigate the looming dollar crisis, I recommend halting the sale of dollars from reserves and determining the dollar rate based on demand and supply. Failure to implement these measures could exacerbate the situation in 2024.

But solely relying on market forces will not resolve the existing issues. The government needs to leave all interest rates, including lending rates, to market dynamics and reduce the money supply to curb dollar demand. Coordinated decision-making, including increasing interest rates and decreasing money supply, is crucial to avoiding a significant rise in the dollar exchange rate.

Restructuring foreign loans in the upcoming year will alleviate payment pressures. 

In terms of economic stability, it is important to increase exports and remittances. A stable exchange rate is vital for boosting remittances and attracting foreign direct investment. The government should focus on macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and initiate financial sector reforms, while also ensuring compliance with IMF-prescribed reserve limits.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

TBS Staff Correspondent interviewed the author.

 

Economy

2024: What Lies Ahead / Dollar crisis / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

2h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

1h | Panorama
The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

19h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

12h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

11h | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

13h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

14h | Videos