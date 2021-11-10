Vanguard AML trustee committee approves 15% cash dividend

The Trustee Committee of Vanguard AML BD Finance Mutual Fund, a close-ended mutual fund of Vanguard Asset Management Ltd, has approved a 15% cash dividend for the year ended 30 September, 2021.

The committee has also approved the audited financial statements for the year, said a press release.

The record date declared is 1 December, 2021.

According to the press release, as of 30 September 2021, the fund has generated earnings per unit (EPU) of Tk2.13, the net asset value (NAV) at market price of Tk14.63 per unit and cost price of Tk12.37 per unit.