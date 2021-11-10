Vanguard AML trustee committee approves 15% cash dividend

PSI

10 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 08:09 pm

Related News

Vanguard AML trustee committee approves 15% cash dividend

The committee has also approved the audited financial statements for the year

10 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 08:09 pm
Vanguard AML BD Finance Mutual Fund One
Vanguard AML BD Finance Mutual Fund One

The Trustee Committee of Vanguard AML BD Finance Mutual Fund, a close-ended mutual fund of Vanguard Asset Management Ltd, has approved a 15% cash dividend for the year ended 30 September, 2021.

The committee has also approved the audited financial statements for the year, said a press release. 

The record date declared is 1 December, 2021.

According to the press release, as of 30 September 2021, the fund has generated earnings per unit (EPU) of Tk2.13, the net asset value (NAV) at market price of Tk14.63 per unit and cost price of Tk12.37 per unit.

BD Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day