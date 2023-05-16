BD Finance's profit declines by 75% in Q1

Bangladesh Finance Ltd posted a 66% profit decline in its consolidated in the January to March quarter of 2023 due to lower interest income.

From January to March quarter, the consolidated net profit after taxes of the non-bank financial institution (NBFI) stood at Tk1.88 crore, which was Tk7.53 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.10, which was Tk0.40 from one year ago.

Its net asset value per share was Tk17.51 end of March 2023.

The company said in the disclosure, EPS has decreased due to a decrease in net interest income and lower income from investment in securities.

The net operating cash flow per share decreased due to the net outflow of deposits, decrease in interest income, and payment of income tax liabilities compared to the same period of the previous year.