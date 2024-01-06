Young Tigers to leave for South Africa on Sunday ahead of U19 World Cup

The Bangladesh contingent is leaving for South Africa much before the start of the tournament to get accustomed to the conditions. They will take part in a week-long camp and play Zimbabwe in an unofficial match on 11 January.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team attended a photo session at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur on Saturday ahead of the U-19 World Cup in South Africa where they will face familiar foes India in their tournament opener on 20 January. The team will leave for South Africa at 1 am on Sunday. 

The Bangladesh contingent is leaving for South Africa much before the start of the tournament to get accustomed to the conditions. They will take part in a week-long camp and play Zimbabwe in an unofficial match on 11 January. 

The Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby-led side will face Sri Lanka and Australia on 14 and 17 January respectively in their World Cup warm-up matches. 

Apart from India, Bangladesh will face USA and Ireland in the group stage.

"Obviously we are hoping for a semifinal berth," said selector Hannan Sarker. "Then a win in that knockout game will take us to the final. Two wins will make us champions. The target is always to become champions."

Bangladesh U-19 World Cup squad: Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin (vc), Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Stand by: Nayeem Ahmed, Md Rizan Hossan, Ashraful Hasan, Tanvir Ahammed, Akanto Sheikh

Cricket

Bangladesh Under 19 Team / ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

