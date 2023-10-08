Williamson to miss Netherlands match, Southee and Ferguson regain fitness

Southee (thumb) and Ferguson (back) missed Thursday's comprehensive victory against defending champions England after failing to recover from their respective injuries.

New Zealand pace duo of Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are set to return for Monday's World Cup match against the Netherlands but regular skipper Kane Williamson will continue to sit out, head coach Gary Stead said on Sunday.

Southee (thumb) and Ferguson (back) missed Thursday's comprehensive victory against defending champions England after failing to recover from their respective injuries.

"Lockie Ferguson got through training really well so providing he is scrubbed up okay this morning, he will be available for this next game," Stead said.

"Tim Southee also got through the training really well. It was great to see him back at the bowling crease and also doing a little bit of fielding as well.

"He will just get a final x-ray done this morning and we will make a call after that but it is all looking good for selection from now on and into the rest of the tournament."

Williamson will skip the match in Hyderabad to complete his recovery from a knee surgery and is expected to play against Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday.

"I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher and get a little more trust in his body," Stead said.

"But he is progressing really well and we are pretty confident he will be playing the third match for us.

"We have got another training to get through today so we will finalise the team once we have got through that training. At this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament."

