Who is Enzo Fernandez - Argentina's youngest World Cup goal scorer since Messi

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 03:55 pm

The 21-year-old Fernandez, a central midfielder who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, scored his maiden goal for the national side in just his fifth appearance after slotting the ball into the far right corner with his right foot in the 87th minute following an assist from captain Lionel Messi.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Enzo Fernandez scored Argentina's second goal in the 2-0 win against Mexico in an important Group C clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Fernandez, a central midfielder who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, scored his maiden goal for the national side in just his fifth appearance after slotting the ball into the far right corner with his right foot in the 87th minute following an assist from captain Lionel Messi. Earlier, Messi had given his team lead with a long-range effort in the 64th minute.

Incidentally, Fernandez is the youngest player to score a World Cup goal for Argentina since Messi in 2006.

After the win, Fernandez said, "I always dreamed as a kid to play with this shirt, and today the dream of scoring a goal in a World Cup was fulfilled.I'm very happy for today's win, this group deserves it. For all the people of Argentina who came to encourage us and for all those who are at home banking us, this triumph is for them. This group will represent Argentines in the best way. We want to get one more win which is very important for us."

Fernandez made his international debut for Argentina in September 2022 as a substitute in a 3-0 win against Honduras.

He is an academy graduate of the Argentine club River Plate. He made his debut for senior side in 2019 before playing two seasons on loan for Defensa y Justicia, another Argentine club. With Defensa y Justicia, Fernandez won Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana, before returning to River Plate last year in a title-winning campaign.

In 2022, he joined Benfica where he has played 13 matches and scored one goal.

