'What qualification does he have to talk about me?': Sujan to Bulbul

Before their Asia Cup match, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were engaged in a war of words. Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon responded strongly to a comment made by Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka. The former captain of the national team now responded to the criticism by his former teammate Aminul Islam Bulbul. He raised questions about the qualification of Bangladesh's first Test centurion.

Bulbul has been working as a development officer of ICC for a long time. He was in UAE during the Asia Cup.

In an interview given to some Bangladeshi media there, Bulbul said that Sujon failed as a team director. If the cricketers are put on the fire if the performance is bad, why not Sujon? According to him, Sujon's media talks annoy the team.

The practice of the Bangladesh team for the upcoming T20 World Cup started on Monday in Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. At the end of the first day of practice, Sujon spoke to the media about many issues regarding the team.

When asked about Bulbul's comments about him, the director of BCB asked, what qualification Bulbul has to comment on him.

Sujon, who has been serving as the team director since the last T20 World Cup, said, "My qualification... I am in BCB, I am the elected director here. The president of the board gave me the responsibility, I can't say why he gave me the responsibility. I didn't ask for it. I am not a child. I did not cry to take up this role."

"I really don't know what qualifies him to talk about me. I have a doubt about his qualifications. I have been with cricket ever since I left the game. I worked in BCB for four and a half years with a minimum salary," he added.

Sujon did not actually see that interest in Bulbul for working with Bangladeshi cricket, even though he expressed his interest in the media.

"I always hear through you (media) that he wants to work in Bangladesh. I have a lot of experience with them. I myself offered him to work in Bangladesh. He never told me that he wanted to work. He creates such hype every time."

"Has he worked with international players? He has worked with international players only once when he worked with Abahani. Apart from this, he has worked with under-13, and under-15 boys and girls in China, Bangkok, Philippines. Where did you get international cricket there? So where is his qualification? I have played many international matches. I was also the head coach of Bangladesh," he further said.

Sujon urged Bulbul to work with Bangladeshi cricket instead of criticising from afar.

"The way he talks about Bangladesh cricket, let him come; sit with us If there is any plan to change the Bangladesh team, give it to us so that we can also make such a plan," he concluded.