What is the fastest hundred and highest team total in ODIs?

Sports

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 08:35 pm

Related News

What is the fastest hundred and highest team total in ODIs?

But what are the fastest hundreds in ODI cricket? What about the highest team totals? Let's take a look.

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Mushfiqur Rahim etched his name into the record books when he reached his century from just 60 balls against Ireland in the 2nd ODI in Sylhet.

It was a masterclass of batting and hitting as the pocket dynamite took the Irish bowling to the cleaners and helped the Tigers reach their biggest ODI total of 349. 

The previous fastest century by a Bangladesh batter was held by Shakib Al Hasan where the ace allrounder scored a hundred against Zimbabwe in 2009 from 63 balls.

But what are the fastest hundreds in ODI cricket? What about the highest team totals? Let's take a look.

Fastest centuries in ODIs

But if we look at the fastest centuries scored in ODI cricket, the list is led by South African legend AB de Villiers, who scored his hundred from just 31 balls against the West Indies in 2015.

The previous record belonged to Corey Anderson, who scored his century from 36 balls against the same opposition, West Indies, just a year ago in 2014.

These can look amazing but we have to take into account that these centuries have been made in the day and age of T20I cricket.

The most remarkable century here is the name that's third on the list, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi, who scored his hundred from just 37 balls against Sri Lanka way back in 1996. 

 

Highest totals in ODIs

When speaking about the highest totals in ODIs, we also have to look elsewhere as England managed nearly 500 runs, 498 to be exact in their match against The Netherlands last year.

The top three spots are all taken by England in the highest totals list in fact.

They scored 481 against Australia in 2018 and 444 against Pakistan in 2016.

Sri Lanka previously held the record for the highest total with 443, way back in 2006 against The Netherlands. 

What's most amazing in this list is the 438-9 by South Africa against Australia in 2006 as it's the highest total scored while chasing and remains the record till this date. 

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim / ODI Cricket / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

8h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

10h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

6h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

2h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

3h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

9h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

9h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max