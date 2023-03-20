What is the fastest hundred and highest team total in ODIs?

Mushfiqur Rahim etched his name into the record books when he reached his century from just 60 balls against Ireland in the 2nd ODI in Sylhet.

It was a masterclass of batting and hitting as the pocket dynamite took the Irish bowling to the cleaners and helped the Tigers reach their biggest ODI total of 349.

The previous fastest century by a Bangladesh batter was held by Shakib Al Hasan where the ace allrounder scored a hundred against Zimbabwe in 2009 from 63 balls.

But what are the fastest hundreds in ODI cricket? What about the highest team totals? Let's take a look.

Fastest centuries in ODIs

But if we look at the fastest centuries scored in ODI cricket, the list is led by South African legend AB de Villiers, who scored his hundred from just 31 balls against the West Indies in 2015.

The previous record belonged to Corey Anderson, who scored his century from 36 balls against the same opposition, West Indies, just a year ago in 2014.

These can look amazing but we have to take into account that these centuries have been made in the day and age of T20I cricket.

The most remarkable century here is the name that's third on the list, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi, who scored his hundred from just 37 balls against Sri Lanka way back in 1996.

Highest totals in ODIs

When speaking about the highest totals in ODIs, we also have to look elsewhere as England managed nearly 500 runs, 498 to be exact in their match against The Netherlands last year.

The top three spots are all taken by England in the highest totals list in fact.

They scored 481 against Australia in 2018 and 444 against Pakistan in 2016.

Sri Lanka previously held the record for the highest total with 443, way back in 2006 against The Netherlands.

What's most amazing in this list is the 438-9 by South Africa against Australia in 2006 as it's the highest total scored while chasing and remains the record till this date.